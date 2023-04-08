RR vs DC: Why Mitchell Marsh is not playing in Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mitchell Marsh out of DC's team for RR vs DC clash

RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals are playing their third match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Capitals are looking for their first win while the Royals are looking to come back to the winning ways. Meanwhile, the Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first. Notably, DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is not playing the match.

Why Marsh is not playing in RR vs DC match?

Mitchell Marsh played in the first two games for DC and could not leave a big impact. Meanwhile, he is out of the team in their third match. Marsh has flown back home for his wedding and will not be available for them for a week.

Warner also stated about it at the time of the toss. "Don't know what will happen. Hopefully, we will start nicely. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in place of Marsh. There are other changes too. Lalit comes in place of Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in too," Warner said at the toss.

Prithvi Shaw dropped

Notably, the Capitals have also dropped Prithvi Shaw from their playing XI. Manish Pandey has come in and can open the innings with Warner. DC also have Rossouw, who can open alongside Warner.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa

Delhi Capitals Squad:

David Warner (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

