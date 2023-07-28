Riyan Parag shines in Deodhar Trophy, slams 131 for East Zone with 11 sixes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag, on and off the field, remains the topic of discussion among the fans on social media everytime. The cricketer always faces the ire of the fans for his no show with the bat especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, he is lambasted and trolled a lot on social media as well. However, this time around, Riyan Parag has hogged the limelight for his brilliant show in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy.

He is playing for the East Zone in the tournament and the team faced North Zone on Friday (July 28). After opting to bat first, East Zone found themselves in trouble losing five wickets for just 57 runs in 16 overs with Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Sandeep Sharma sharing the spoils. However, Parag walked out to bat at six and changed the complexion of the game completely.

He got an able ally in Kumar Kushagra as the duo added a staggering 235 for the sixth wicket. Both batters counterattacked superbly leaving the North Zone bowlers stunned in the middle overs. Parag especially was at his best plundering the bowlers at will. Moreover, he also whacked as many as 11 sixes during his knock and hit five fours as well.

He was only dismissed in the 47th over when East Zone was in a brilliant position with the score reading 293. At 57/5, not many would've given them a chance to even post a competitive total. But eventually, on the back of a stunning knock from Parag and Kushagra's aggressive 98, East Zone managed to smash 337 runs on the board in their 50 overs.

Parag also struck with the ball once dismissing a well set Himanshu Rana to disrupt the chase for North Zone. This is a crucial game for North Zone as they have played two matches winning and losing one each. Meanwhile, East Zone are at the second position in the table with two wins in as many outings and a win here will only strengthen their position.

