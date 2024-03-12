Rishabh Pant declared fit by BCCI for IPL 2024 as wicketkeeper-batter

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to competitive cricket for the first time in 14 months since his life-threatening car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when he was returning home to Roorkee. Pant suffered several injuries and bruises and required multiple surgeries on knee ligaments. After close to a year and a half, Pant has been declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the 26-year-old is set to continue as captain of Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition of the IPL.
More to follow...