Rishabh Pant declared fit by BCCI for IPL 2024 as wicketkeeper-batter

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to competitive cricket after a gap of 14 months since the nasty car accident he was involved on December 30, 2022. Pant has recovered from the injury and the surgeries and is set to continue as the captain of Delhi Capitals.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 12:42 IST
Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as Delhi Capitals
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2024

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to competitive cricket for the first time in 14 months since his life-threatening car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when he was returning home to Roorkee. Pant suffered several injuries and bruises and required multiple surgeries on knee ligaments. After close to a year and a half, Pant has been declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the 26-year-old is set to continue as captain of Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition of the IPL.

