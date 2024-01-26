Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin get involved in horrible mix-up; latter gets run out during 1st Test - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during the mix-up on Day 2 of the first Test against England

Apart from a couple of missed centuries, it was a near-perfect day for India in the first Test against England in Hyderabad on Day 2 as the hosts took a 175-run lead with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 81 and Axar Patel playing on 35. The Indian team will look to bat England out of the game while adding 50-60 runs in the morning session on Day 3. All the Indian batters will rue how they got out as the top five were dismissed in an attempt to hit the ball for a boundary. KS Bharat was caught on crease with a low-staying delivery on the pads and R Ashwin unfortunately got run out as India finished the day on 421/7.

The run out took place two overs after Bharat's dismissal, immediately after the tea break. Ashwin played an in-turning delivery from Joe Root towards the off-side. The extra cover fielder dived to his right to stop the ball, however, Jadeja at the non-striker's end had already called for a run and Ashwin committed.

However, Jadeja continued to keep an eye on the ball and as soon as he saw the fielder stop the ball, he stopped and came running back but Ashwin had committed and both tried to make the crease on the same end. Jadeja won as he was nearest to the non-striker's end and Ashwin was late and the senior off-spinner had to take the long walk back.

Watch the video here:

Jadeja, however, was quick to recover from the same and smashed a brilliant half-century. Jadeja and Axar have stitched a 63-run stand and will aim to go even further on the third morning as India are bossing this game and England will need to come up with a miraculous batting performance to come back into the game.