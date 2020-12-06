Sunday, December 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Wishes pour in as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer celebrate birthdays

Wishes pour in as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer celebrate birthdays

On December 6, Team India's three star cricketers - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthdays.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2020 10:17 IST
jasprit bumrah, ravindra jadeja, shreyas iyer, india vs australia, ind vs aus 2020, india vs austral
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

On December 6, Team India's three star cricketers - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthdays.

December 6 is a very auspicious day for Indian cricket. It gave India three cricketing stars who form a key part of the team across formats - Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer. 

Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world. In short time, he emerged as India's go-to bowler across all the formats of the game. He's a proven match-winner and has often turned the match on its head with his fiery spells. 

Related Stories

In 14 Tests, Bumrah has taken 68 wickets. He has also appeared for India in 67 ODIs and 49 T20Is, taking 108 wand 59 wickets respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, has been a mainstay in the Indian squad across all the three formats for many years. Having started mainly as a bowling all-rounder in the Indian team, Jadeja honed his batting skills significantly and played a key all-round role across the years for the team.

Jadeja has taken 213 wickets in Tests, 188 in ODIs and 39 in T20Is. In addition, the left-arm all-rounder has also scored 1,869 Test runs, 2,411 ODI runs and 217 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Shreyas Iyer is relatively new to the Indian team who cemented his place in the limited-overs formats after the 2019 World Cup. Iyer shined for Team India in the side's first bilateral series post the World Cup (against West Indies), and has since remained an integral part of ODI and T20I sides.

He has played for the side in 21 ODIs and as many T20Is.

As the trio celebrates its birthday, cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish them.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News