Wishes pour in as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer celebrate birthdays

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On December 6, Team India's three star cricketers - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthdays.

December 6 is a very auspicious day for Indian cricket. It gave India three cricketing stars who form a key part of the team across formats - Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer.

Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world. In short time, he emerged as India's go-to bowler across all the formats of the game. He's a proven match-winner and has often turned the match on its head with his fiery spells.

In 14 Tests, Bumrah has taken 68 wickets. He has also appeared for India in 67 ODIs and 49 T20Is, taking 108 wand 59 wickets respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, has been a mainstay in the Indian squad across all the three formats for many years. Having started mainly as a bowling all-rounder in the Indian team, Jadeja honed his batting skills significantly and played a key all-round role across the years for the team.

Jadeja has taken 213 wickets in Tests, 188 in ODIs and 39 in T20Is. In addition, the left-arm all-rounder has also scored 1,869 Test runs, 2,411 ODI runs and 217 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Shreyas Iyer is relatively new to the Indian team who cemented his place in the limited-overs formats after the 2019 World Cup. Iyer shined for Team India in the side's first bilateral series post the World Cup (against West Indies), and has since remained an integral part of ODI and T20I sides.

He has played for the side in 21 ODIs and as many T20Is.

As the trio celebrates its birthday, cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish them.

Happy birthday @imjadeja keep scoring runs and taking wickets.. Stay Happy.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

A champion bowler,Game changer,Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 wish you all the happiness going forward — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

Today’s Date 6/12- Half Dozen , One Dozen.

And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born.

Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 ,@imjadeja , @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126 , @rpsingh . Have a great life ahead boys ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020

Birthday boy Bumrah in #Dream11IPL 2020 🦁



🔹 Most wickets in a season for an Indian 🇮🇳

🔹 Two four wicket hauls including a personal best (4/14) 👊

🔹 Highest number of dot balls in the tournament 💪#BoomsDay #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/UdSwMlPvYi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 6, 2020

🙌 A bowler with a unique action

🔥 India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

⚡️ One of the best death bowlers around



Happy birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 💥 pic.twitter.com/109VRy36Pd — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Super Birthday to our Royal Navghan! Wishing namma Jaddu a speedy recovery and wishing us all semma Jaddu moments all year round. 😍💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/omPAtMU2n2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 5, 2020