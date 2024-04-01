Ravichandran Ashwin set to score special 'double century' vs MI, to join Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first away game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season today against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They have won both their matches so far and will be keen on continuing their winning run. While this match is very crucial for the five-time champions who are yet to register a win this season, Royals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to complete a special double century in this match.

The off-spinner will be playing 200th IPL match of this career on Monday (April 1) becoming the 10th player to do so in the history of the tournament. In fact, he is only the second bowler, after Ravindra Jadeja, to play 200 matches in IPL and will be joining an elite list. Rajasthan Royals is Ashwin's fifth team in the cash-rich league having played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant before.

Players to play most matches in IPL

He has picked 172 wickets in IPL so far and is the fifth highest wicket-taker in history. He has a chance to climb up the ladder in this aspect as well. Ashwin is behind Amit Mishra at the moment who has 173 scalps to his name in 161 matches and will need two wickets to surpass him.

Most wickets in IPL

Players Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal 190 Dwayne Bravo 183 Piyush Chawla 181 Amit Mishra 173 Ravichandran Ashwin 172

Interestingly, Ashwin's RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is on top of this list with a staggering 190 wickets in just 146 innings of his career so far and is well on his way to become the first ever bowler to breach the 200-wicket mark. It will be interesting to see if Ashwin will be able to do it as he is still 28 wickets away from thje landmark.