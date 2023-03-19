PSL 2023: Powered by Shaheen Afridi's pyrotechnics, Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans to lift title

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PSL Lahore Qalandars

In a match that turned out to be one for the ages, Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars beat Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans by one run to win the final of the Pakistan Super League. Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat.

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig got their team off to a slow but steady start before Baig departed at the 4.3-over mark. Lahore got to 43 runs in the Powerplay. Shafique came in at number three and anchored the innings to perfection, scoring a magnificent 65 off 40 deliveries.

The real impetus to Qalandars' innings came after from Shaheen Afridi's bat, who played a blinder to power Lahore to a daunting first innings score of 200. He came in and blasted five sixes and two boundaries on his way to 44 off just 15 deliveries.

Chasing 200, Multan Sultans got off to a pretty great start as they put up 100-odd runs in 11 overs at a loss of 2 wickets. Rilee Rossouw came in at number three, and played a great knock, scoring 52 off 32 balls. Pollard and Tim David couldn't do much, and it all came down to the last over, with Multan Sultans needing 13 to win the PSL final.

Even after that, it all went right down the wire as Rizwan's team required a boundary off the last ball to seal the deal. All Kushdil could manage, however, were 2 runs, and Lahore won the game by the barest of margins.

Ihsanullah was elected as the Player of The Tournament, while Shaheen Afridi, as expected bagged the Player of The Match award.

