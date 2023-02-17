Prithvi Shaw Incident Update: I never asked for selfie - claims Sapna Gill, says star cricketer hit her

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz on February 15. Shaw got into an argument with social media influencer, Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur after the player refused to click selfies with them. Gill who was arrested following the incident claimed before a court on Friday that it was Prithvi who hit her.

Following the incident, Sapna was arrested, while her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others were booked on the charge of rioting and extortion. According to preliminary information, the Oshiwara police said that a case has been registered against the accused and seven others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and others offences.

The court has remanded Gill in police custody till February 20. During the remand hearing, Gill put forward her version of the incident.

All the allegations against her were false, Gill said, adding, "He (Shaw) hit me on the chest and arms."

"We were there just to take help of police. They were eight to ten people and we were just two," Gill said.

The influencer also claimed that Shaw and his friend asked her not to file a police complaint, said sorry, and left.

On the claim that the incident took place after she asked for a selfie with Shaw, Gill said, "I do not know him, nor I have ever seen him. I never asked for a selfie with him."

Gill also denied the allegation that she had asked for Rs 50,000 to settle the case.

"He was totally drunk. He was in front of a police station, he could have filed the FIR then only," the influencer said. But since Shaw was drunk, he thought of doing that later, Gill claimed.

Earlier, DCP Anil Paraskar gave updates on this matter while talking to India TV.

In the information given by DCP Paraskar, he mentioned that this is the incident of the 15th of February 2023 in which the controversy regarding selfies started. The club of the hotel in which this incident took place came under the purview of Santacruz. When the matter happened there, those people (Sapna and her friends) were removed from the club, when Prithvi came out, the accused followed their car and started arguing with them. After this, those people pushed and broke the glass of the car while attacking. When the matter escalated a lot, the miscreants gathered a crowd and asked for a settlement demanding Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Who is Sapna Gill?

Sapna Gill is a social media influencer with more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She hails from Chandigarh and has acted in Bhojpuri films along with actors like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has been a part of movies such as Nirhua Chalal London Kashi Amarnath, and Mera Watan.

