PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This is the first match of IPL 2023 in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to play their last two home games at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are also in a must-win situation even as Dharamsala is hosting its first IPL game since 2013 and this makes it a unknown territory for both sides playing on May 17. Punjab Kings are set to face Delhi Capitals in their penultimate league game. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

​Pitch Report - PBKS vs DC

Conditions dictate a lot at this venue and with some weather expected to be around, the new ball is likely to swing for the fast bowlers. The batters are expected to grind hard for runs and expect the bowlers to enjoy bowling at this venue.

​Will Toss Matter?

This is the first IPL game at the venue since 2013 and none of the teams are aware of how the pitch will play. There will be some swing for the fast bowlers and hence, the team winning the toss will be at advantage.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 6

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 137

Average 2nd Innings scores: 128

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 200/3 (19.4 Ov) by SA vs IND

Highest score chased - 200/3 (19.4 Ov) by SA vs IND

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Latest Cricket News