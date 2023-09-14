Pakistan vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Pitch report and all you need to know about National Stadium, Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan Women

Pakistan and South Africa Women will lock horns for one final time on this tour in the third ODI on Thursday (September 14). While Pakistan won all the three T20Is, South Africa made a stunning comeback in the ODI series winning the first two matches. Having already lost the series, the hosts will be looking to win the third match and end the series on a high.

Pakistan's batting has been an issue in this series thus far with scores of 165 and 168 respectively in two matches. On the other hand, the visitors' batters especially Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus have done well to hold the line-up together. The bowling attack has also done its job for South Africa. Expect Pakistan to come hard at South Africa to avoid a whitewash in the ODI series.

PAK-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Pitch Report

Pitch is a decent one to bat on but it is South Africa's bowling more than the surface that has kept the Pakistan batting quiet. The home side will have to improve its batting at any cost to even pose a challenge to South Africa's in-form batters.

National Stadium, Karachi Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 72

Matches won batting first - 34

Matches won bowling first - 35

Average first innings score - 237

Average second innings score - 203

Highest total - 374/4 (50 overs) by IND vs HK

Lowest total - 93/10 (40.4 overs) by PAK-W vs SL-W

Highest score chased - 310/4 (46.5 overs) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended - 123/10 (45.2 overs) by SL-W vs PAK-W

Squads

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Sidra Nawaz (w), Fatima Sana, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Omaima Sohail, Waheeda Akhtar, Ghulam Fatima, Diana Baig

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mieke de Ridder, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch

