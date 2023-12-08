'Pakistan team doing Pakistan things' - Pakistan's fielding gaffe costs 7 runs off one legitimate ball | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan haven't managed to emerge as a brilliant fielding unit over the years and often find themselves in the middle of major gaffes that leave them red-faced. A similar incident unfolded on Friday (December 8) during the ongoing tour game between the Shan Masood-led side and Prime Minister's XI and Pakistan found themselves at the receiving end yet again.

The comedy of errors unfolded on the fifth delivery of the 78th over of the Prime Minister's XI's innings. Matt Renshaw drove an overpitched delivery from Abrar Ahmed between covers and mid-off and scampered for three runs before former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam collected the throw from the deep and aimed at the stumps on the striker's end.

However, the Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood failed to collect the misfired aim and it trickled away to the fence. The aimless overthrow cost Pakistan four extra runs and helped Renshaw collect seven runs off just one legitimate delivery.

Notably, Renshaw has the opportunity to impress the selectors and fill the void once David Warner calls time on his Test career.

Watch the video of the incident:

Netizens darted scathing remarks towards the Pakistan team as soon as the video of the blunder hit the internet. Many users ridiculed the Asian side for making such a silly error.

Here's how netizens reacted to the fielding error:

Pakistan (playing):

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

Bench:

Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman, Saim Ayub, Noman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Prime Minister's XI:

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Mark Steketee, Jordan Buckingham

Bench:

Michael Neser

