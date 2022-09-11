PAK vs SL, Asia Cup Final: From pitch report to records, here's everything you should know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dubai International Stadium: The Numbers Game

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to battle it out one last time in the ongoing Asia Cup in the final of the tournament. Although Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the dress rehearsal before the final, Pakistan would like to come back hard in the all-important game.

Pitch Report

Before we deep dive into the action, here is everything you should know about the venue.

The pitch in Dubai has generally been a good batting deck, and it becomes even better to play shots on as the match progresses. The spinners might be able to extract some turn but all in all, the ball should come on to the bat pretty nicely.

Will Toss Matter?

Whoever wins the toss might want to bowl first and have a target in mind. Historically the ground has favoured those chasing. Out of 82 matches played at this venue, 45 were won by the team chasing and 36 by the team batting first.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 82

Matches win batting first: 36

Matches won bowling first: 45

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 144

Average 2nd Inns scores: 127

Score Stats

The highest total recorded:212/2 by IND vs AFG

The lowest total recorded:55/10 by WI vs ENG

The highest score chased: 184/8 by SL vs BAN

The lowest score defended: 134/7 by OMAN vs HK

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani@ Ai

