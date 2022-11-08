Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NZ vs PAK Semifinals

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand on TV, online

Pakistan are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal clash of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. In the points table, while Pakistan ended on the second position of the Group 2, New Zealand finished as the table toppers.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand match be played?

The match will be played on 9th November, Wednesday.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

