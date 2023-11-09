NZ vs SL: Boult enters 600 wickets club, Santner equals Daniel Vettori's major World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult vs Sri Lanka on November 9

New Zealand are closing on securing the semifinal qualification at the ICC World Cup 2023 as they dominate Sri Lanka in their last group-stage match on Thursday, November 9. Bowlers produced a brilliant display to bowl out opponents on just 171 runs at Pune's MCA Stadium with Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner claiming milestones.

Trent Boult gave the Kiwis the start they needed in a must-win game with early wickets. The star left-arm pacer dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the second over and then stunned the Sri Lankan camp with Kusal Medis's valuable wicket in his next over.

With Mendis' wicket, Boult completed 600 wickets in international cricket to achieve a big milestone. He became the only third Kiwi bowler after the current teammate Tim Southee and former captain Daniel Vettori to achieve this feat. Boult, 34, has taken 601 wickets in just 315 innings at a blowing average of 25.73 so far.

Boult also claimed another historic milestone by becoming the first New Zealand bowler to clinch 50 wickets in ODI World Cup history. He has taken 52 wickets in 28 ODI World Cup innings while his closest Kiwi rival Southee has 38 wickets in 21 innings.

Most international wickets for New Zealand:

Tim Southee - 731 wickets in 447 innings Daniel Vettori - 705 wickets in 498 innings Trent Boult - 601 wickets in 315 innings Richard Hadlee - 589 wickets in 262 innings Chris Cairns - 420 wickets in 292 innings

In another major record. the in-form Mitchell Santner took two wickets to script history for his nation. He equalled the legendary Daniel Vettori's record for most wickets in a single ODI World Cup edition for New Zealand. Vettpri had taken 16 wickets during the 2007 edition and 15 in the 2015 World Cup.

Santner is enjoying a sensational World Cup with 16 wickets in just nine innings at an impressive economy rate of 4.83.

Most wickets for New Zealand in the ODI World Cup edition:

Mitchell Santner - 16 wickets in 2023 Daniel Vettori - 16 wickets in 2007 Daniel Vettori - 15 wickets in 2015 Dipak Patel - 8 wickets in 1992

Latest Cricket News