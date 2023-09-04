'No interest in playing:' Fans fume after Virat Kohli, Iyer and Kishan drop catches vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India

India and Nepal have locked horns in the 5th match of the ongoing Asia Cup. Both teams need to win this match to qualify for the Super Fours from Group A. Pakistan have already made it to the next round with three points to their name already. No wonder India are the favourites for this match but the players didn't seem up for the game against Nepal. India dropped three easy catches inside the first five overs of the match with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli being the culprits.

Thanks to the let-offs, Nepal openers Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel got Nepal off to a brilliant start. The latter was on fire especially pulling off the short balls and playing fluent drives off the balls pitched up. Aasif Shiekh has kept his composure as well as the duo added 65 runs for the opening wicket. Bhurtel was dismissed by Shardul Thakur finally in the 10th over but not before scoring 38 runs.

Shreyas Iyer was the first one to drop a catch reprieving Bhurtel in the first slip. It was a brilliant outswinger from Mohammed Shami which the batter edged but Iyer couldn't hold on to the catch in the first slip. Aasif was dropped off the very next ball off Mohammed Siraj this time as Virat Kohli fluffed a simple catch at the covers. Ishan Kishan was the next culprit as Bhurtel was strangled down the leg-side only for the India wicketkeeper to drop an easy catch.

Clearly, the Indian fans were shocked to see the team's fielding and they came down hard on the players. While a few felt that the Indian team didn't seem interested to play against Nepal, some reckoned India didn't have any plan for the Nepal batters.

