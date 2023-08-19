'My mother borrowed money to keep me going': Rinku Singh credits family's contribution in cricketing success

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh fought financial issues on his journey into professional cricket. The left-handed batter rose to fame when he smoked five sixes in a row to take Kolkata Knight Riders to a famous win out of nowhere in an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Rinku was rewarded for his domestic performances and IPL success when he got a place in the Indian T20I squads for Ireland and Asian Games 2023.

He made his India debut in the first T20I against Ireland but could not get a chance to bat as the rain interrupted the proceedings in the second half. The Southpaw who was not picked for the West Indies series, could be seen in action in the second game in Dublin. However, he opened up on his cricket journey and stated that his passion for cricket helped him face tough times.

"A lot of blood and sweat has gone behind to earn this call. My passion for the sport helped me wade through a lack of support and financial hardships," Rinku said during an interview with JioCinema before India went to Ireland.

"One thing that kept the desire burning was to give my family a good life, which was possible if I moved up the ladder in the sport. I had that self-belief and that made me stronger and helped me in my journey which has taken a new turn," he added.

'My family played a massive role in my journey': Rinku

He also credited his family for playing a massive role in his journey. "I have seen my family face financial struggles and I wanted to help them overcome them through cricket. That desire to get them out of the grind kept me going. It kept me motivated to work hard and keep up my efforts," Rinku added.

The KKR batter narrated that his mother had to borrow money from others to keep him going when his family did not have enough funds. My family had a massive role in my journey to date. "When they didn't have enough to fund my career, my mother borrowed money from others to keep me going. Where I am today is because of the support I have got from them," he added.

Rinku Singh is touted a the next big finisher for the Indian team. His fearless attitude and never give up approach were seen in IPL 2023 when he tried winning more matches other than the GT one in Ahmedabad. He also presents a case to be considered when India pick their squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

