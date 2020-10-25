IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Indians lead by virtue of NRR in three-way battle

Image Source : PTI File photo of MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah (centre) with Roit Sharma (far left).

Mumbai Indians are at the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals who also have 14 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 from 10) complete the podium of the IPL 2020 ahead of Sunday’s double-header.

Mumbai Indians kept the lead after they defeated CSK by 10 wickets earlier in the week and saw Delhi Capitals slump to a heavy loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a chance to lead the table if they defeat MS Dhoni’s CSK in Sharjah on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continue to lead the respective batting and bowling charts followng the completion of 43 matches in the IPL 2020.

On Saturday evening, Rahul scored 27 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad - a game which Kings XI won by 12 runs and took his tournament tally to 567 runs in 11 matches to continue wearing the Orange Cap.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is at the second spot with 471 runs from 11 matches. Mayank Agarwal is third with 398 runs in 10 matches.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada holds the Purple Cap, having scalped 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami of Kings XI who both have picked 17 wickets.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

