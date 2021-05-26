MS Dhoni's best may come in 2nd half of IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Pace bowler Deepak Chahar has said that veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni may hit form with the bat if the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season resumes.

Dhoni managed only 37 runs in seven matches while CSK were dominant and placed second on the points table when the season was indefinitely suspended due to Corona pandemic.

"A batsman cannot bat the same way for 15-20 years. If any batsman hasn't played regular cricket before, it is never easy to just come to a competition of the level of IPL and start performing, it takes time," Chahar was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"He has always played the finisher's role, which is even tougher when you haven't played regular cricket. Even in the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons, Dhoni bhai started a bit slowly by his standards, but his stroke play became fluent as the season progressed. So, you might get to see the best of MS Dhoni in the second half of the season," he said.

Chahar himself had a good IPL season, taking eight wickets at an economy of 8.04 in seven matches.

"This has been my fourth year at CSK and Dhoni bhai has shown his trust in me as his strike bowler. This trust is so important because he has not just inspired me but also many others," he said.

"His best quality as a captain is about how to utilise a player on a particular day for a particular situation. I've bowled three overs in the powerplay in pretty much every game for CSK and have learned a lot through him," he said.