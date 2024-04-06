Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mohammad Kaif raises blunt questions to Pat Cummins over Ravindra Jadeja's field obstruction incident

Mohammad Kaif raises blunt questions to Pat Cummins over Ravindra Jadeja's field obstruction incident

Pat Cummins decided not to appeal for obstruction of the field after Jadeja got hit on his back during a run-out attempt by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over of Chennai Super Kings' innings on Friday.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 13:15 IST
Pat Cummins.
Image Source : PTI Pat Cummins.

Former India international, Mohammad Kaif has raised two blunt questions to the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Pat Cummins over an incident that could have seen the back of Ravindra Jadeja in the form of obstructing the field when SRH met CSK (Chennai Super Kings) on Friday (April 5).

The incident in focus, unfolded on the fourth delivery of the penultimate over of CSK's innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was tasked to bowl the over executed a near-perfect yorker and Jadeja ended up playing the ball back to him. Unaware of where the ball had gone, Jadeja ventured outside his crease only to realise that Bhuvneshwar was ready to aim at the stumps.

The CSK allrounder was way too far outside of his crease and couldn't have made it back inside on time. Bhuvneshwar took a shy at the stumps and Jadeja, while attempting to go back to his crease, turned suddenly and was hit by the throw.

Bhuvneshwar didn't appeal and headed back to his bowling mark immediately. Though the two on-field umpires, Yeshwant Barde and Rohan Pandit converged to have a discussion, the SRH captain showed no interest in an appeal.

Related Stories
Jofra Archer moves closer to international return, in contention for T20 World Cup

Jofra Archer moves closer to international return, in contention for T20 World Cup

IPL 2024: Head-to-head record between RR and RCB ahead of match 19

IPL 2024: Head-to-head record between RR and RCB ahead of match 19

Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan build case for Shivam Dube's T20 World Cup selection

Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan build case for Shivam Dube's T20 World Cup selection

Mohammad Kaif questions Pat Cummins

Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Kaif took to the social media platform 'X' to raise two questions to Cummins. "Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20?" asked Kaif.

Jadeja remained unbeaten right till the end but never managed to get the momentum he wanted to during his stay in the middle. He scored 31 off 23 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement