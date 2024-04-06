Mohammad Kaif raises blunt questions to Pat Cummins over Ravindra Jadeja's field obstruction incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pat Cummins.

Former India international, Mohammad Kaif has raised two blunt questions to the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Pat Cummins over an incident that could have seen the back of Ravindra Jadeja in the form of obstructing the field when SRH met CSK (Chennai Super Kings) on Friday (April 5).

The incident in focus, unfolded on the fourth delivery of the penultimate over of CSK's innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was tasked to bowl the over executed a near-perfect yorker and Jadeja ended up playing the ball back to him. Unaware of where the ball had gone, Jadeja ventured outside his crease only to realise that Bhuvneshwar was ready to aim at the stumps.

The CSK allrounder was way too far outside of his crease and couldn't have made it back inside on time. Bhuvneshwar took a shy at the stumps and Jadeja, while attempting to go back to his crease, turned suddenly and was hit by the throw.

Bhuvneshwar didn't appeal and headed back to his bowling mark immediately. Though the two on-field umpires, Yeshwant Barde and Rohan Pandit converged to have a discussion, the SRH captain showed no interest in an appeal.

Mohammad Kaif questions Pat Cummins

Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Kaif took to the social media platform 'X' to raise two questions to Cummins. "Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20?" asked Kaif.

Jadeja remained unbeaten right till the end but never managed to get the momentum he wanted to during his stay in the middle. He scored 31 off 23 balls with the help of four boundaries.