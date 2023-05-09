MI vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a massively crucial 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The winner of this match will enter into the top four and finally break the mid-table deadlock of 10 points. Both MI and RCB have played 10 matches and have 10 points to show and a loss will take them into the must-win territory which will eventually make it tough for them to climb into the top four. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

​Pitch Report - MI vs RCB

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium has been extremely conducive to the batters as usual. The 200-run mark has been breached twice in four matches in this season. There is bounce on this pitch as well that brings the clean strikers of the ball into the game. Another similar track is expected to be dished out and with some of the top T20 players set to be in action, a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, absolutely. It is extremely tough to defend the totals at the venue. MI chased down 213 runs in the previous outing at the Wankhede Stadium. Moreover the average first innings score this season here has been 192. Out of four matches, only once the team batting first has won in IPL 2023.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 4

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 192

Average 2nd Innings scores: 190

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 214/4 (19.3 Ov) by MI vs RR

Highest score chased - 214/4 (19.3 Ov) by MI vs RR

Lowest score defended - 214/8 (20 Ov) by PBKS vs MI

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff

