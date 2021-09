MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live score: Rohit's Mumbai vs Rahul's Punjab, Toss at 7:00 PM, Follow Live

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match. Follow Live scores and updates from the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Welcome to live coverage of Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games.The same is equally true for KL Rahul -led Punjab, who could wish there play-off hopes good bye if they drop this game.

Mumbai Indians Squad Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Roosh Kalaria, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen.

Punjab Kings Squad KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis

MI vs PBKS, Match Preview: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are in troubled waters after the side lost three consecutive matches with all three being lop-sided affairs. The five-time champions will aim to change all that when they face fifth-placed Punjab Kings in match 42 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (7:30 PM).