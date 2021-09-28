MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of PBKS's KL Rahul (in red) and MI's Ishan Kishan.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are in troubled waters after the side lost three consecutive matches with all three being lop-sided affairs. The five-time champions will aim to change all that when they face fifth-placed Punjab Kings in match 42 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (7:30 PM).

PBKS, on the other hand, tasted their first win in the UAE phase on Sunday when they defeated bottom-placed SRH to get themselves back in the play-off stage run.

And both team knowing they can't take any further leeways, both teams are expected to field their best XI.

Predicted XI

MI Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

PBKS KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran)

PBKS captain KL Rahul is an automatic pick in the line-up due to his current run of form while MI's Quinton de Kock has been good form as well. Nicholas Pooran has already given glimpses of his good form with a 22-ball 32 against RR and was knocking the ball well in the last match as well.

Batsman (Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram)

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have been in excellent form this season. Mayank, however, did fail to score in the last innings but that doesn't mean his IPL 2021 run is over. Aiden Markram has found form as well as he scored 25-odd runs innings in his last two matches

All-rounder (Kieron Pollard)

Kieron Pollard is yet to deliver the goods with the bat or the ball but has been the only viable all-rounder option among the likes of Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya, who have failed to impress so far.

Bowler (Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi)

Jasprit Bumrah heads into the fixture with six wickets in the last two games while Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami have been hunting in pairs in the UAE leg of the tournament. Ravi Bishnoi starred in the last game as well with three wickets.

PITCH REPORT

The Abu Dhabi pitch has been spin-friendly as it has provided a significant among of turn. On the other hand, batters are struggling in adapting to this pitch. After winning the toss, teams will look to field first as chasing has been easier on this deck.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS Match 42 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.