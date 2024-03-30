LSG vs PBKS: Head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : LSG AND PBKS Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all geared up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th fixture of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season on Saturday (March 30). This will be Lucknow's first home game of the season and they will look to utilise the full advantage of their familiarity with the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Coincidentally, both PBKS and LSG are coming into this contest on the back of defeats. While Lucknow lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in their season opener, PBKS tasted a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru while playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lucknow have a new coach in the form of Justin Langer and KL Rahul feels that his onboarding has brought calmness to the group. They bowled well in the previous game, however, a top-order collapse meant that they failed to chase down the total.

On the other hand, PBKS began season 17 with a victory over Delhi Capitals at home but conceded the momentum with a loss in the following game. They face the stern task of turning things around for themselves.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record

Since the addition of LSG in the tournament in 2022, both teams have played against each other thrice with Lucknow winning on two occasions and PBKS claiming the honours once.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 squad:

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni.

Punjab Kings IPL 2024 squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh