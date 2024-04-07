LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 21 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pooran and De Kock

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday (April 7). LSG are yet to register a win over GT in four attempts with the latter side being completely dominant.

However, the Super Giants are looking in a much better shape as a team compared to the Giants who are struggling with injury to David Miller. The veteran South African is likely to be out of action for a week or two and missed the last game as well due to injury.

As for the points table, LSG are at fourth place with four points to their name with two wins from three matches while the Titans are seventh in the list with two wins and as many losses in four outings.

LSG vs GT Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 21st T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Sunday, April 7 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Quinton de Kock (VC), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mayank Yadav

LSG vs GT Dream11 C and VC Options

Dream11 Captain options: Shubma Gill, Nicholas Pooran

Dream11 Vice-Captain Options: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock

IPL 2024 LSG vs GT Match 21 probable predicted XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: KL Rahul(c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav. [Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth].

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson/David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar/Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande