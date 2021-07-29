Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I: Watch SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Watch SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Online on SonyLIVSL vs IND Live Streaming: A depleted Indian side, owing to Krunal Pandya testing positive for coronavirus and eight other players who came in close contact with the all-rounder forced to isolation, lost to Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Wednesday as the hosts levelled the series. India had earlier won the opener by 38 runs. With those nine players missing the final tie in Colombo on Thursday, can India pull off a comeback or will Sri Lanka manage to script a series win? Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 2nd T20I. You can watch SL vs IND 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I start?
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I starts at 8:00 PM.
When is Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I?
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I will take place on July 29 in Colombo.
How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I?
You can watch Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I?
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX SD/HD and Sony TEN SD/HD.
What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I?
India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.