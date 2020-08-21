Friday, August 21, 2020
     
LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Updates and Live Scores from Southampton

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Find live updates from the final Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 14:02 IST
LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: After the second Test between the two sides ends in a draw, it all comes down to the final match of the season for the visitors to deny England a second-consecutive series win. After Pakistan, despite dominating a large part of the first Test, conceded a defeat in the game, the second Test succumbed to continual rain in Southampton. Both the sides will expect cricketing action in all the five days of the final Test, as England will aim to continue on their good form. You can find the full updates and ball-by-ball score of the third Test England vs Pakistan from Ageas Bowl in Southampton only on indiatvnews.com.

