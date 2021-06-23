Live Score India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6: Live updates from Southampton

Live Score India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 6IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final. Persistent rain and bad light have forced the match into the reserve day with India going to stumps on Day 5 at 64/2 on Tuesday with a lead of 32 runs. Openers Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) were both dismissed by New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee. Skipper Virat Kohli (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were unbeaten at the draw of stumps. The weather department has predicted a bright and sunny day, which might be conducive for batting. India bowled New Zealand out on 249 in the first innings, and led by 32 runs at the end of Day 5 of the match. With a maximum of 98 overs to be bowled on Day 6, the final of the inaugural World Test Championship is poised for an exciting finish. You can follow the Live Score India vs New Zealand World Test Championship on indiatvnews.com.[Live Streaming].