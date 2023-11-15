IND vs NZ: Left-arm spin threat looms large over Kohli, 36-year-old Kiwi star look to spoil Rohit's party

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and New Zealand players.

IND vs NZ: India and New Zealand are all gearing up to set the Wankhede Stadium ablaze as the two giants take on each other in the first semifinal of the World Cup 2023. The Kiwis are playing in their 5th consecutive semifinal, while the Indians are featuring in their 4th successive clash in the semis. While the Indian batters have helped the team boss the World Cup 2023 so far, they face threats from Kiwi bowlers.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the batting pillars of a star-studded Indian line-up. The two have dismantled the oppositions with their contrasting approaches, which has ultimately gone into India's winning cause. However, these two will be among the targets of New Zealand when the two-star teams meet in Mumbai. The two will have to be wary of potential threats looming large on them.

Left-arm spin threat on Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to face a stiff challenge from left-arm spin. The batting maestro has been troubled by this type of bowling in recent times and New Zealand have two left-arm spinners Mitchell Santer and Rachin Ravindra in their ranks.

Kohli has been dismissed by this type of bowling 10 times in 16 ODI innings since 2022. The 35-year-old has scored 224 runs at a meagre average of 22.40 and has a strike rate of 70.21. However, he has done well against left-arm spinners in this tournament and has been dismissed just once against that bowling.

36-year-old pacer looks to spoil Rohit's party

Meanwhile, New Zealand's 36-year-old Tim Southee is looking to spoil Rohit Sharma's party. The pacer has a brilliant record against the Indian captain in all Internationals. Out of the 32 innings, Southee has got the Indian skipper out 11 times across the formats. Meanwhile, Sharma has 226 runs against the veteran star at an average of 20.54.

Southee also troubles Kohli. In 36 innings across formats, the Kiwi pacer has got Kohli out 10 times. The Indian star scored 355 runs at an average of 35.50.

Latest Cricket News