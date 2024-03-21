Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit shakes a leg with Rinku Singh | WATCH

Chandrakant Pandit is the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders and will have Gautam Gambhir for support as the former KKR captain has been roped in as the mentor of the two-time IPL champions.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 11:29 IST
Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit rocking the dance floor.
Image Source : KKR/X Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit rocking the dance floor.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit showcased the lesser documented side to his personality when he rocked the dance floor with his killer dance moves and left cricket fans in awe of him ahead of the IPL season opener.

Chandrakant stepped on the dance floor alongside KKR's finisher Rinku Singh and surprised everyone with his sizzling dance moves.

KKR shared the video on the social media platform 'X' with the caption, "Dancing with the stars!"

Watch the video of Chandrakant Pandit dancing alongside Rinku Singh:

More to follow....

