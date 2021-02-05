IND vs ENG: Bumrah is class act, can't whip him through square leg, David Lloyd on Sibley dismissal

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Jasprit Bumrah (far left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Daniel Lawrence in Chennai on Friday.

Dominic Sibley is growing from strength to strength this season as the English opener played a crucial knock of 87 on the opening day of India-England Test series with the visitors finishing the day on 263/3 on Friday.

However, Sibley, who scored his second fifty and highest score of the season in as many as five innings, departed in the last ball of the day when a Jasprit Bumrah yorker saw him trapped plumb lbw in front of the stumps.

The 25-year-old batsman audaciously tried to play the ball through the square leg region but was beaten by Bumrah's pace fair and square. And former English cricketer David Lloyd was quick to point out that such shot against a quality bowler like Bumrah is never going to work.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a class act and he’d clearly done his homework on you. You ain’t whipping him through square leg. It’s not Valentine’s Park, Ilford!" Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

The 73 years old also criticised Daniel Lawrence for getting out for a nought right before lunch on the day; leaving England suddenly in trouble at 63/2.

"Now then young Daniel, don’t let me down! I had you at three for this Test and I’ve said you should bat there in the Ashes but you’ve got to play straight. Get back in the nets with Jonny Trott and sort it out," he wrote.