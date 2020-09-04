'It definitely helped': Mayank Agarwal reveals Rohit Sharma's advice after poor outing in West Indies

Image Source : AP Mayank Agarwal has revealed that Rohit Sharma talked to him and helped him relax after the opener had failed to score runs in the first Test against West Indies in 2019.

Mayank Agarwal has been one of the mainstays in the Indian batting lineup in Test cricket. He opens the batting for the side in the longest format of the game, and also played in the ODI series against New Zealand in February earlier this year, owing to the absence of first-choice openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The opener has now recalled the time when he was under some pressure on cementing his place in the Test team in 2019. India's campaign in the World Test Championship began against West Indies in August last year and both the openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were playing to save their spots in the playing XI.

Mayank had failed in the first match of the series, registering scores of 5 and 16. He has now revealed that it was Rohit Sharma who talked to him after a disappointing outing in the game, and inspired confidence.

"I remember feeling a bit of pressure to cement my position in the Test team during the West Indies tour last year. I hadn't made too many runs in the first Test, and in between games Rohit Sharma could sense I was off a bit," Mayank said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

"He came forward to offer me some guidance, which I am extremely grateful for. We spoke a lot about how that Test series in West Indies was a different challenge for me. I had scored two half-centuries in the Test series against Australia on the last tour, so he impressed upon me that I shouldn't let that extra pressure of expectation get to me and overthink the process in the Caribbean.

"It definitely helped having that chat as I did go into the second West Indies Test in a more relaxed frame of mind," said the 28-year-old batsman.

Mayank eventually scored an important half-century in the first innings of the second Test and retained his place in the side. He went on to open with Rohit Sharma in the home Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Mayank Agarwal will be next seen in action in the IPL 2020, where he plays for Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul, who has been Mayank's teammate since their U-19 days, will be leading the side.

"KL [Rahul] and I started together, played India Under-19 together, we've opened in Tests. We've been part of a World Cup team. This is his first time as captain, and I'm excited for him," Mayank said in the same interview.

"We've both played under Anil [Kumble] bhai at RCB. As a coach, Anil bhai has been meticulous in his planning and has given us specific roles. When someone gives you clarity to the extent he has, it gives you a clear picture of where you stand and what you should do to get to the next level."M

