IPL 2024 groups revealed: CSK and RCB in same group; MI to face Chennai twice this season

Fans will witness Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings fixtures twice in the Indian Premier League 2024 as the two most successful teams are placed in different groups. Both CSK and RCB are in Group B and will face each other only once in league stages this season.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 16:37 IST
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 match 1

Organisers revealed the format and groups for the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Sunday, March 24. The two most successful IPL sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other twice in league stages having been placed in different groups this season.

Chennai Super Kings kicked off their title defence with a dominating six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on Friday and fans will not witness both teams the same fixture in league stages this season.

Teams in the same group will play once against each other and twice with opposite group teams in IPL 2024. The top four teams with the highest points will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will face in the first qualifier to earn a direct entry in the final while the third and fourth finishing teams will clash in the eliminator.

In the second qualifier, the winner of the eliminator will clash against the losing side from the first qualifier to decide the second finalists.

Group A Group B
Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Delhi Capitals (DC) Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Gujarat Titans (GT)

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are facing the 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in their opening game of the 2024 season at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

More to follow...

