IPL auction 2024: Who is the only Indian player with 2 crore base price to not get shortlisted?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2024 season is set to take place on December 19 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. The event will commence at 2:30 PM IST even as 10 franchises have shortlisted as many as 333 players - 224 Indians and 109 overseas - for the auction. Over the years, the top bracket for IPL auction has been INR 2 crore and four Indian players had registered on the said base price.

However, only three of them have been selected for the auction and only one player has missed out. He is Kedar Jadhav whose stocks have reduced quite significantly since he was dropped from the Indian team post the 2019 World Cup. He had registered for the auction with base price of 2 crore which seemed a bit too high and eventually, even the franchises have not shortlisted him.

Jadhav had gone unsold last year and was commentating in Marathi before Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) called him up as an injury replacement for David Willey mid-season. He played two matches as well scoring 12 runs. The Maharashtra cricketer has overall played for four teams in his 95-match IPL career - Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has scored 1208 runs at a strike-rate of 123.14 and might not get a chance to play atleast in next season.

Coming back to the Indian players who registered at INR 2 crore base price, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav have been shortlisted but it remains to be seen if all three of them end up being sold in the auction. Among overseas players with INR 2 crore base price to not get shortlisted for the auction are Angelo Mathews and Tom Banton.

List of players with 2 crore base price to not get shortlisted for IPL auction 2024:

Angelo Mathews, Tom Banton, Kedar Jadhav

