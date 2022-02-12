IPL auction 2022: Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs.7.75 crore

Devdutt Padikkal in IPL history

Matches - 29

Runs - 884

AVG - 31.57

SR - 125.04

50s - 6

100s - 1

Rajasthan Royals bought ex-RCB player Devdutt Padikkal for a price of Rs.7.75 crore. Dev invited hot bids from Bengaluru, MI and RR but was finally included in the Rajasthan camp.

Devdutt Padikkal is an Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and used to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), before entering the auction in 2022. He was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League. But, he didn't get to play even a single game in that whole season.

Padikkal won the Emerging Player Award for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore where he scored 473 runs in 15 matches in his debut IPL season. Padikkal became the first player in IPL history to score three half-centuries in his first four matches for his franchise.

In the 2021 Indian Premier League, Padikkal scored 101 not out, as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Rajasthan Royals by ten wickets. Now that he has been released and available in the auction, many teams would run after him and the young lad could bag good amount this time. RCB would look to get their star opener back in their red-army.