Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2023: RCB suffer big blow as star bowler ruled out with injury

IPL 2023: RCB suffer big blow as star bowler ruled out with injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore need a win in their last group-stage game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 21.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2023 8:26 IST
Josh Hazlewood for RCB in IPL 2023
Image Source : PTI Josh Hazlewood for RCB in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) group stage fixture on Sunday, May 21. But they will be without the services of star pacer Josh Hazlewood who is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an injury. The team's director of operation Mike Hesson confirmed Hazlewood's injury and also revealed that the Australian star will miss the potential playoff games as well.

"Hazlewood is about to jump on an airplane home. Pretty good chance he's not going to be playing tomorrow. Unfortunately, he's got the recurrence of the injury," RCB's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson said in a press conference on Saturday evening.

Hazlewood missed considerable matches in the early stages of the tournament as he was recovering from an Achilles tendinitis injury he picked during Sydney Test against South Africa in January. He also missed the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as his return was delayed due to a slow recovery. Hazlewood is now due for the upcoming WTC final against India and then for Ashes, so, the management is not pushing the right-arm pacer to play the remaining IPL games.

At IPL 2023, his first game came against Lucknow Super Giants on May 1, where he took two wickets for 15 to help RCB defend 126 runs. Hazlewood featured in two more games but was not part of RCB's last two matches. South African pacer Wayne Parnell replaced Hazlewood in the last two games and is likely to keep his place in the playing XI for the upcoming game against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Related Stories
Big blow for RCB fans as it is likely to rain during match against GT | Weather Report

Big blow for RCB fans as it is likely to rain during match against GT | Weather Report

KKR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants qualify for Playoffs as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants qualify for Playoffs as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs LSG game

Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs LSG game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) updated squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News