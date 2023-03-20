IPL 2023: David Miller reveals Gujarat Titans are upset over his unavailability in season opener vs Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : IPL David Miller reveals Gujarat Titans are upset

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is right at the door as the fans are gearing up for the high-voltage two months of cricketing action. The format returns at home and away fixtures after being played at selected venues due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the previous three years. The first match of the season will feature defending champions Gujarat Titans locking horns against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, Titans' power-hitter and Proteas batter David Miller has revealed that the GT side is upset over his unavailability in the season opener. Miller will miss the opening game of the IPL as he will be back to his national duty. South Africa are yet to earn a direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup as only one spot remains in the top eight automatic qualifiers. The Proteas squad has not yet been announced but it can include the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, and Quinton de Kock, among others.

"They were very upset. It's always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad, especially in an opening game against Chennai. I am a bit disappointed to not be available for that, but to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honour for me. And we have got some work to do in those two games against the Netherlands, so I think having a strong team- the best squad we can pick- is definitely the way forward," Miller said in a presser.

He confirmed that he will be missing one game in the Indian cash-rich league. "I will be missing one match, so, whether I'm somewhat disappointed or not, the process has taken place. We weren't given an option in any way. Be that as it may, we've got our best squad available, and we've got a lot of work to do in those two games. So it will be nice to be able to focus on that," he added.

South Africa's two-match ODI series with the Netherlands begins on March 31, with the final game on April 2. The IPL season opener will be played on March 31.

Latest Cricket News