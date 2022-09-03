IPL 2023: Brian Lara elevated as head coach of this IPL franchise | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brian Lara has replaced Tom Moody as the head coach

Highlights Brian Lara will resume his duties from IPL 2023

Brian Lara was the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad last year

Tom Moody is now headed to UAE's new T20 league

IPL 2023: Former Australian player Tom Moody has called it time on his association with the Indian Premier League. Moody will not return as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the next edition of the IPL. The team owned by Kaviya Maran announced this decision on their microblogging site Twitter. They also thanked Tom Moddy for his services. As far as the hierarchy of Sunrisers Hyderabad goes, they appointed Brian Lara as the mentor last season.

Announcing Lara's appointment, the official handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote "The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons. #OrangeArmy). They also thanked Moody in another tweet that read 'As his term with us draws to an end, we would like to thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much-cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavors". Tom Moody had been associated with the team from 2013-2019

Moody had a huge impact on the SRH outfit and has seen many challenging situations such as Warner's ban in the year 2018. In his tenure, the team has played 5 playoffs and has been crowned as the champions once, way back in 2016. In the year 2020, Trevor Bayliss was appointed as the head coach but Moody was still in charge of the cricketing operations of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a sudden change of events, Tom Moody was reinstated as the head coach in the year 2021.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) additionally appointed Brian Lara as the mentor of the team but unfortunately, they couldn't achieve anything notable in the year 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise has now decided to part ways with Tom Moody who is now headed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will be an ensemble part of the Desert Vipers and he has been appointed as the director of cricket.

Latest Cricket News