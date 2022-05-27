IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Patidar continues record-breaking spree; makes new record vs Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Patidar during the game vs RR

Rajat Patidar has been a revelation for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs. First, he scored a magnificent 112 vs Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, and now he ended with a brilliant 58 off 42 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals.

The inning is of great significance since no other RCB batter seemed to get their timing right.

With this inning, Rajat Patidar has become the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL playoffs. He has aggregated a total of 170 runs and falls just behind Warner, who scored 190 runs in the playoffs in 2016.

Most runs in IPL PlayOffs in a season

D Warner in 2016 - 190

R Patidar in 2022 - 170

M Vijay in 2012 - 156

W Saha in 2014 - 156

Not only this, Patidar also joined Venkatesh Iyer as only the 2nd uncapped player to score two 50+ runs in IPL Playoffs.

Fair to say, Patidar has been on a record-breaking spree. Even in the previous match, Patidar broke several records.

Records made by Patidar vs LSG

Patidar made the highest score by an uncapped player in the history of IPL Playoffs

Patidar: 112 for RCB vs LSG Manish Pandey: 94 for KKR vs PBKS in 2014 Manvinder Bisla: 89 for KKR vs CSK 2012

Patidar scored the highest score by any RCB batsman in knockout games. The previous best was that of Chris Gayle in 2011 where is scored 89 against Mumbai Indians.

Patidar became the fifth player in the history of IPL to score a 100 in a playoff match.

2014: Sehwag's 112 vs CSK 2018: Watson's 117 vs SRH 2014: Saha's 115 vs KKR 2012: Vijay's 113 vs DC 2022: Patidar's 112 vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal