IPL 2022: KL Rahul fined for breach of IPL code of conduct; Marcus Stoinis reprimanded

KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for an unspecified breach of Code of Conduct during Lucknow Super Giants' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

LSG's player Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching an the IPL Code of Conduct

Rahul admitted to the "Level 1 offence" of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction", the IPL said in a release.

Stoinis' Code of Conduct breach was also not specified, though he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire during an over when he got out by Hazlewood's ball. According to the release, the Australian cricketer also admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and has accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

