IPL 2022: KL Rahul fined for breach of IPL code of conduct; Marcus Stoinis reprimanded

  • Supreme Court stays NDMC encroachment removal drive in Jahangirpuri where clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti procession
KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for an unspecified breach of Code of Conduct during Lucknow Super Giants' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Aachal Maniyar Edited by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2022 11:17 IST
LSG
Image Source : IPL

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis 

LSG's player Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching an the IPL Code of Conduct

Rahul admitted to the "Level 1 offence" of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction", the IPL said in a release.

Stoinis' Code of Conduct breach was also not specified, though he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire during an over when he got out by Hazlewood's ball. According to the release, the Australian cricketer also admitted  to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and has accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

(Inputs from PTI

