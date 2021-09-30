Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: DC's Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence on altercation with Eoin Morgan: 'I stood up for myself'

Delh Capitals (DC) bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified his position following criticism of his decision to take an extra run after the ball ricocheted off Rishabh Pant during the side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

The incident was followed by a heated altercation between Ashwin and KKR captain Eoin Morgan. While KKR wicketkeeper-batsman and Ashwin's domestic and international teammate Dinesh Karthik said that Morgan didn't appreciate Ashwin's decision as it violates 'spirit of cricket', the Indian off-spinner says otherwise.

"I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint (didn't) know the ball had hit Rishabh. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT," Ashwin wrote on his official Twitter profile.

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory.

"What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!"

Ashwin then said that one cannot be labelled 'good' if they "refuse the run or warn the non-striker," and that everything that remains within the rule of the game should be exercised.

Follow IPL 2021 Live Coverage Here

"There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career," wrote the off-spinner.

https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1443461530322972675

https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1443461532285874179

"Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere.

"Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over.

"The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand."