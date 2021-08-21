Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign Australia's Nathan Ellis for UAE leg

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings have acquired the services of Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for the UAE leg of the tournament. The franchise confirmed the signature of the Aussie quick on their official social media profiles.

Kings will be without Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for the UAE leg.

The remainder of the 2021 edition will begin on September 19 and will take place in three cities across UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Nathan Ellis has been in fine form over the past year, producing impressive performances in Australian domestic cricket. He took a hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh, and has also been named as one of Australia's three reserve players for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Ellis was on the radar of two other franchises as well, but Punjab eventually succeeded in his signature.

The IPL 2021 season was suspended midway due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the camps of participating franchises in May. Punjab Kings were 6th in the table at the time of the tournament's suspension, winning three of their eight games.