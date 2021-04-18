Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Exclusive | SRH batsmen need to hit the nets, work on weaknesses: Anjum Chopra

The poor show continued for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, as the side is yet to open its account in the tournament. SRH lost all of its three games; the latest to Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Chasing a 151-run target, SRH faltered again after a strong start from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, as the Mumbai Indians bowled them out on 137.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra said that there will be conversations in the SRH camp on the way their batsmen got out in the game.

"It was a very average display of batting from the SRH. The target wasn't that big and Warner and Bairstow started really well for the Sunrisers. But again, the batting in the middle-order was very poor. I think there will be conversations in the team management over how some of the batsmen got out," Chopra said.

"Sunrisers really need to take a deep took at themselves after three successive losses. The players need to hit the nets and work on their weaknesses. Over the past three games, we have seen that the sunrisers have been unable to forge a partnership."

Chopra also praised the MI bowlers, who continued with a consistent show.

"Mumbai may have only scored 150 but there bowlers were once again absolutely brilliant. Trent Boult took the three wickets and Rahul Chahar was also a standout performer," she said.

SRH made four changes in the line-up for the match against MI and skipper David Warner had also hit out at his side's poor batting after they lost their third successive match in this year's IPL.