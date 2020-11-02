IPL 2020 | Twitter erupts as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to finish second

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals finish second but both, DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final match of the season to secure the second position in the IPL 2020 table. Shreyas Iyer's men will face Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, while RCB will play the eliminator against one of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was a dominating performance from DC as they restricted the Royal Challengers to 153/7 in 20 overs, before chasing the target with an over to spare.

The inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane in the lineup paid for the Capitals as he led the chase alongside Shikhar Dhawan -- both made half-centuries. While Rahane top-scored with 60, Dhawan scored 54 off 41 deliveries.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of DC bowlers as he took three wickets.

DC registered their fourth successive victory over RCB in the Indian Premier League.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Haar kar jitne wale bhi baazigar hote hai... #rcb — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 2, 2020

Delhi Capitals finishes at No.2 with 1 win in last 4 games, RCB qualifies with 4 consecutive defeats. Both teams played outstanding cricket in first half which saved their poor performance of last half. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2020

RCB has qualified in Play-offs of IPL after a gap of 3 years - well deserving for them. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2020

The last time RCB qualified for the playoffs:



- MS Dhoni was still the Indian limited-overs skipper

- MI had won only two IPL trophies

- Ashwin-Jadeja were first choice spinners in every format

- KL Rahul was yet to make his ODI/T20I debut — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 2, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage