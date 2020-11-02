Indian T20 League
  5. IPL 2020 | Twitter erupts as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to finish second

Delhi Capitals finish second but both, DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for the playoffs.

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2020 23:10 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final match of the season to secure the second position in the IPL 2020 table. Shreyas Iyer's men will face Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, while RCB will play the eliminator against one of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was a dominating performance from DC as they restricted the Royal Challengers to 153/7 in 20 overs, before chasing the target with an over to spare.

The inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane in the lineup paid for the Capitals as he led the chase alongside Shikhar Dhawan -- both made half-centuries. While Rahane top-scored with 60, Dhawan scored 54 off 41 deliveries.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of DC bowlers as he took three wickets.

DC registered their fourth successive victory over RCB in the Indian Premier League.

