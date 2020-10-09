IPL 2020 | Bowlers executed plans well, thought it was an under-par score: Shreyas Iyer on DC's win

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals bowled Rajasthan Royals out on 138 as they registered a dominant 46-run victory to go top of the table.

Delhi Capitals returned to the top of the table on Friday with a dominant 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals. The DC put an all-round show at the Sharjah, recovering brilliantly with the bat after a shaky start to put on a competitive total (184/8), before the bowlers took the game away from Royals.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer was impressed with the side's performance.

"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

"We thought it was an under par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour."

Iyer was one of the three batsmen in top-order who were dismissed inside the first powerplay. However, Shimron Hetmyer (45) and Marcus Stoinis (39) stepped up after the top-order failure, before late fireworks from Axar Patel (17) guided DC to a strong total.

Rabada, then, topped the bowling charts for the Capitals again as he took three wickets, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two for 22, while Stoinis bowled two overs, taking the wickets of the dangerous Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. Even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings is commendable," Iyer said.

"I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well."

Delhi Capitals will now take on the Mumbai Indians on Sunday - both the sides are now on a three-match winning streak.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage