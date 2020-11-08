IPL 2020: Net run rate shouldn’t be considered for last four league games, says Tom Moody

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Representational photo

With Kolkata Knight Riders losing out on play-offs berth over net run rate at the IPL 2020, many suggested that IPL should host the last round of matches simultaneously in order to have a fair fight between all the teams.

The idea does make sense as Royal Challengers Bangalore, facing Delhi Capitals in a fight to take the second spot, looking out of contention with Delhi Capitals racing towards a modest 153 target. However, with the team in knowing of the NRR situation, understood they need to keep the game alive till the 17.3 overs to ensure they remain ahead of KKR (locked on 14 points) irrespective of the result.

However, realising the idea is easier said than done as hosting multiple matches at the same time would mean revenue losses for organisers and could be shelved before seeing the light of the day.

However, former Australian cricketer and coach Tom Moody suggested that instead of hosting matches simultaneously to kill that unfair advantage, the competition can do away with NRR in last four games of the league stages while NRR will only be factor in as per their results in first 13 games.

“I personally feel it is something that franchises look very closely because we know the importance of finishing first and second. And if you have an advantage of finishing the game two over early then you know you have fallen into second position and that to me is an unfair advantage because it is huge advantage finishing first or second. And likewise, from fifth to fourth position, you already know what’s in front of you,” Moody told Espncricinfo.

“One solution I thought through is possibility if the last round of games exclude net run rate. You win or loss, your net run rate is dictated by every game except the last round and you shut the gate.

