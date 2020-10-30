Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning cameo against Kolkata Knight Riders

Ravindra Jadeja powered Chennai Super Kings to a 6-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting finisher on Thursday. Chasing a formidable target of 173, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 72 runs off 53 balls, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who sealed the deal for CSK with back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of game. The defeat put a big dent on KKR's playoff hope as now they have to win the next game at any cost and have to rely on other teams' results.

Jadeja remained unbeaten 30 off 11 balls as he guided CSK to their second consecutive win. The defeat keeps KKR in fifth place on 12 points with one game left to play. Their inferior net run rate puts them below Kings XI Punjab, with whom they share 12 points. The result also confirms league leaders Mumbai Indians' qualification for the playoffs.

CSK got off to a 50-run opening partnership between Shane Watson and Gaikwad. This was followed by a 68-run stand between Gaikwad and Rayudu before KKR got back into the game. Gaikwad's magnificent knock was laced by six fours to two sixes.

Earlier, opener Nitish Rana's 87 and a late burst helped Kolkata Knight Riders get to 172 for five. The KKR innings was built largely on Rana's knock which comprised 10 fours, four sixes. The southpaw mixed caution with aggression and overcame a sluggish period in the middle overs with some lovely shots. Rana hit three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma in the 16th over to up the ante as KKR looked for quick runs.

Following Rana's 61-ball effort, cameos from skipper Eoin Morgan (15 off 12) and Dinesh Karthik (21 not out off 10) allowed KKR to put up a competitive total. CSK, who pulled things back in the middle overs after a fine start from KKR openers Rana and Shubman Gill (26 off 17), leaked 66 runs in the last five overs.

The fans on Twitter hails Ravindra Jadeja after his ferocious innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

• 1 1 1 4️⃣ 2 6️⃣ 4️⃣ • 6️⃣ 6️⃣



Ravi Jadeja has played a blinder to chase down 30 runs from the final two overs at #IPL2020 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WLex8cMro1 — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2020

There can only be one Sir jadeja 🔥#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/t3LVwK1zG4 — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) October 29, 2020

#CSKvKKR



CSK after winning matches for other teams to qualify pic.twitter.com/NRi009ATO5 — ْ (@trippymaymay) October 29, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja made a statement in IPL 2020 with his batting. pic.twitter.com/IjNG4BRVXe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage