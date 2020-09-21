Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Anil Kumble 'satisfied' with KXIP's performance despite Super Over loss vs DC

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said he is satisfied his team's performance against Delhi Capitals, where they lost in the Super Over. On Sunday night. Delhi pipped KXIP in the Super Over contest to register a win in their first game of IPL.

In the thrilling contest, both teams ended up scoring 157/8 in their respective innings. KXIP didn't make the full use of Super Over and managed to score only against Kagiso Rabada, DC chased it down with total ease with Rishabh Pant hitting the winning runs.

Kumble hailed Mayank Agarwal who played a fighting knock of 89 runs to take the game closer.

“Really proud of the way we played today. The game was taken away in the last three overs when we bowled, but having said that once we were five down 155/5 to sort of win the game. Mayank batted brilliantly,” Kumble said in a video posted by KXIP Twitter handle.

Kumble further said that they will learn from the mistakes and will be able to correct them in the next game.

“Really disappointed towards the end. Maybe we should have won the game, unfortunately, it went to a Super Over and when you go to a Super Over, you at least need 10-12 runs that didn’t happen. Delhi played well as we left them off the hook a little bit, but having said that for the first game of the tournament, really satisfied with the way things have gone. It was a good start and I am sure we will be able to correct whatever little things we need to do on the field in the next game,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the clash Marcus Stoinis first blasted his way to a 21-ball-53 as his late assault ensured a decent 157 for 8 for Capitals with 57 coming off last three overs. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes.

In reply, Capitals were in control for 15 overs before Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls nearly won it for KXIP before Stoinis came into the picture again with opposition needing one-off three balls.

The first one was a dot followed by wickets of Agarwal and Chris Jordan as the match ended in a tie and went into Super Over.

