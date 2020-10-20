IPL 2020 | 'Are they going to play Glenn Maxwell': Aakash Chopra suggests one change in KXIP line up

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Glenn Maxwell

Despite having a robust top-order trio of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have struggled so far on the UAE soil. With just three wins from nine games, Rahul's men are sitting seventh in the points table with just six points.

One major concern for the Punjab side has been the woeful form of their star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell. The Australian hard-hitting batsman was bought by KXIP for a hefty sum of INR 10.75 crores. He, however, has completely failed to justify his price tag, managing to score just 58 runs in 9 games. Eyeing to clinch two vital points, KXIP are scheduled to face a dominant Delhi Capitals side on Tuesday.

Reacting to the conundrum involving Maxwell's spot in the side, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has said that KXIP have no reason to keep Maxwell unless they want to play him as a part-time off-spinner.

“I still feel Kings XI Punjab have a scope for one change. Are they going to continue playing Maxwell as an off-spinner? You are not getting him to bat, he got out on a duck in the normal match and you didn’t send him in either of the Super Overs,” Chopra said in a video on his Youtube channel.

“So, is he playing as an off-spinner who will give you 4 overs who can bowl to left-handers in the opposition. If that’s the thought, then that’s the thought else if not then they should make a change as they concede 50-odd runs in the last three overs,” he added.

Chopra further opined that Punjab should look to bring in a bowler in their line-up, especially when Deepak Hooda has stepped up in the batting department.

“Hardus Viljoen is sitting out, so do you want to use him or do you keep Jordan for the end and get Jimmy Neesham back in the middle. I personally feel that you need another bowler because batting should not be an issue now with Hooda also looking in good form,” Chopra further added.

