Watch: T Natarajan takes a brilliant catch running backwards during training session

T Natarajan has been grabbing his chances brilliantly in the ongoing tour of Australia. After making his name with impressive performances in the limited-overs series, Natarajan was included in the Test squad for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Natarajan was selected as the replacement for Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the series with an injury.

The Tamil Nadu pacer has been the find of the series for India, being one of the best bowlers for the team throughout the ODI and T20I series.

As Natarajan gears up for the Test series, the BCCI posted a video of him during a training session, where he took a brilliant catch running backward.

Watch:

Earlier, Australia opener David Warner, who captained Natarajan during their stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 Indian Premier League, talked about Natarajan's inclusion in the Test squad.

"I am not sure. Don't know his Ranji Trophy stats. I know he has the line and length to do that. He has the capabilities of delivering. But obviously back-to-back overs in a Test match, I am not a 100 per cent sure," Warner told reporters on Saturday.

"I think it is a great reward for Nattu (Natarajan). Given the fact that he was coming over here, missing the birth of his child to be a net bowler and then being injected into the squad is a great thing. Congrats to him and he is a very, very good bowler. I got to see that and got on to captain him in the IPL. Wish him the best and when he gets that opportunity we know he is comfortable and he knows what to do," added Warner.