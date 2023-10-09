India TV Sports Wrap on October 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending Sports news stories

Team India began their World Cup 2023 campaign in style beating Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. India found themselves in a sport of both at 2/3 but they were able to not only stage a remarkable comeback but chase the 200-run target down in 41.2 overs owing to a 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli and Rahul took their own sweet time since the target wasn't a big one but came into their own once the rescue job was done as India got their first points on the board. All that and more in today's sports wrap:

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Ishan Kishan recorded an unwanted feat after getting dismissed for a golden duck on World Cup debut

Ishan Kishan became the first Indian opener to get out for a golden duck in World Cup history after he edged a Mitchell Starc delivery straight to the first slip.

Virat Kohli frustrated after getting out for 85

Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated after getting out for 85 as he deserved a century having gotten India out of trouble as he beat his head with his hands and looked irritated in a viral video.

KL Rahul had his Kapil Dev moment

An early collapse, a middle-order batter having to cut short his bath to come to bat? We have heard this before, haven't we? KL Rahul had a Kapil Dev moment after India lost three wickets for just two runs.

Rohit Sharma's old statement about middle-order being prepared for 10/3 resurfaces

At the start of his captaincy stint Rohit Sharma mentioned that he wanted the middle order to be preapared for a situatuion where they lose three wickets early and havintg to do the rescue job. That's what exactly happened on Sunday against Australia.

World Cup 2023 points table, New Zealand at the top

With all 10 teams playing their first games, the points table was activated and New Zealand with a big win are at the top of the table currently with a net run rate of +2.149.

Dasun Shanaka fined 10 per cent of his match fees

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was fined 10 per cent of his match fees after his side was found two overs short of the target in the first game against South Africa.

Virat Kohli gets the best fielding medal as Indian team begins dressing room awards

The Indian team began its dressing room awards with the opening World Cup game against Australia. Virat Kohli got the first one and he held it like athletes do with their medals - chew.

Arsenal ends 12-game losing streak against Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli, substitute fired a winning goal for Arsenal in the 87th minute as Arsenal beat champions Manchester City for the first time in 13 games.

New Zealand to take on Netherlands in their second World Cup match

Table-toppers New Zealand will be up against the Netherlands in their second World Cup 2023 game in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9.

Sachin Tendulkar suggests Australia's decision at the toss was wrong

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar suggested that Australia's decision to bat first against India in Chennai backfired as batting got easy under lights.

